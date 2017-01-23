ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday expressed condolences at the death of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani, chairman of the High Peace Council of Afghanistan.

A foreign office spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani, chairman of the High Peace Council of Afghanistan.”

He said that the late Gailani was an influential religious leader who was widely respected in Afghanistan, and throughout the region for his contributions towards Islam and the Afghan nation.

“He will always be remembered for his tremendous efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan and promote reconciliation,” Gailani added.

The government and people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences to the family and the people and government of Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

PM EXPRESSES GRIEF

APP adds: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani.

He also expressed condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, according to a press release of the PM Office media wing.

The prime minister said the services of Pir Saheb and his tremendous efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan and promote reconciliation would always be remembered.