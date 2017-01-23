ISLAMABAD : Pakistan is getting ready to host the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in March this year, an official source said on Monday.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which is a priority area for Pakistan, held its last summit in 2012 and now it is Pakistan’s turn to host the meeting.

The member states of the organization are Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The official website says Pakistan will host summit on March 1. Iran is a leading member of the group.