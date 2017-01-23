LAHORE - Majlise Wahdatul Muslimeen and Shia Ulema Council Punjab yesterday held separate protests demonstration against Parachinar incident which took 25 lives of innocent in tribal area.

Holding placards and banners, the protestors chanted slogans against terrorism and extremist thinking which they said were being spread on the agenda of West to promote sectarianism in the Muslim world.

Majlis protest was led by Allama Hasan Hamdani in front of Lahore Press Club.

The party claimed in a statement that agitations were held across the country against “Shia genocide” on appeal of MWM president Allama Nasir Abbas.

The protest organised by Shia Ulema Council Punjab was led by council president Allama Sibtain Sabzwari at front of Lahore Press Club. Sibtain said the government and security agencies failed to stop terror incidents in the country.

He said Parachinar incident put a question mark on military achievements in Zarbe Azab and government sincerity to execute National Action Plan. The council claimed the protests were held in different cities on appeal of Islami Tehreek chief Allama Sajid Naqvi.