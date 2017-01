ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry today said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family need to submit money trail in Supreme Court (SC).

Talking to media outside Supreme Court (SC), Fawad Chaudhry asked the premier that from where the money worth millions came.

He also demanded to put Maryam Nawaz’s name in Exit Control List (ECL).

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are trying to pressurize the court by leveling accusations.