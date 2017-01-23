ISLAMABAD : Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ready for any kind of accountability but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should also offer itself for accountability.

Talking to the media outside Supreme Court, he said the PTI should explain before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) the money trail of its foreign funding. He said the party should satisfy as to where it has diverted the money of donations.

The Minister said the prime minister and his children are explaining before the apex court their twenty to twenty five old year financial transactions with evidence. He said this is being done as we are answerable to the nation and the Supreme Court.

He, however, said that the double standards of the PTI stand exposed before the masses.