ISLAMABAD : Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) lawyer Advocate Taufiq Asif on Monday continued arguments over Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif s speech in the Parliament.

Justice Asif Khosa asked JI lawyer Taufeeq Asif that what the premier has hidden in his speech as every record is present in the court.

During the hearing, Justice Khosa said that PM submitted tax payments record to Speaker of National Assembly which was later forwarded to the court. He asked the JI lawyer to tell what the premier had hidden.

Taufiq urged the court to ban television talk shows and news discussions regarding Panama Leaks case.

Upon which, Justice Khosa said that a lot has been done and now everyone should keep his commentary with him instead of discussing it on the media and wait for the court s judgment.

Pleading before the bench, Taufiq Asif said the Article-69 of the Constitution is not applicable to the speech of the Prime Minister.

He said in previous hearing that Nawaz Sharif confessed the ownership of London flats since 1993 in National Assembly speech.

The JI counsel said, “The bench questions asked in previous hearing gave the impression that the court has already made up its mind.”

On this, Justice Khosa said, “Questions are not a ruling. Questions are asked for clarity.”

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed queried, “Was the PM speech part of proceedings?”

The JI counsel said it was a part but it was not on agenda of the day, adding Tuesday is Private Members Day, according to rules, and it shifts to the next day in case it does not take place as scheduled.

Justice Azmat asked, “Can the NA speaker put rules on hold? Should the speaker not have allowed the PM for speech?”

Justice Azmat Saeed confronted the counsel of Jamaat-e-Islami saying the counsel is opposing his own petition.

Taufiq Asif said the Opposition was on boycott that day and the PM delivered the speech to answer the personal allegations; hence, Article-69 is not applicable to his speech.

It should be mentioned here that petitioners including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Awami Muslim League (AML), PM’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan have completed their arguments.

In his remarks, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said the political parties should wait for the final verdict of the apex court in the Panamagate case instead of delivering speeches or resorting to political commentary outside the court.

He said that during proceedings the judges ask questions to understand the case. These questions should not be taken as remarks.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till Tuesday (today).