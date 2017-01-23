ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers of the Pakistan People’s Party submitted a calling-attention notice in the Nation Assembly over the increasing number of rail accidents

The call attention notice was moved by PPP legislators Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahida Rehmani, Beelam Husnain, Noman Islam Shaikh, Ramesh Lal and Mir Aijaz Jakhrani.

Drawing attention of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique towards the issue, the legislators expressed concerns over the increasing number of train accidents, mentioning the recent one in which a passenger train collided with a car near Gojra causing loss of precious lives.

The members criticised the government for not implementing effective measures to reduce such incidents.

In the recent past, they said a tragic railway accident occurred at Landhi, Karachi in which at least 22 people died and a number of passengers sustained serious injuries.

In November 2015, as many as 19 people were killed in Balochistan after a train’s brakes failed and it sped down the side of a mountain, they said.