Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the elite strike Corps at Multan Garrison on Monday and said that soldiers of Pakistan Army are the best in the world.

While talking to the troops, the COAS said, "Army is what its soldiers are. Am proud to be COAS of a brave and highly professional Army,” he added.

The COAS also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs. Corps Commander briefed the COAS on operational preparations and administration of troops.

The COAS appreciated troops’ participation from Multan Corps in ongoing counter terrorism operations in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He especially praised them for concurrently keeping themselves fully trained and prepared to thwart challenges of conventional war.

“Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness,” he asserted.

He directed officers and soldiers to keep themselves fully trained and abreast to defeat all types of threats. The soldiers freely interacted with COAS and expressed their pride and eagerness to selflessly serve the country and the nation.