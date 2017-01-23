HYDERABAD: Sessions Court Hyderabad today acquitted Pak Sar zameen Party leader Anees Qaim Khani in arson and rioting case.

Qaim khani was booked in a 1994 case of riot and arson at the Cantt Police Station of Hyderabad.

Anees Qaim Khani, after court decision welcomed the verdict. Talking to media persons, the PSP leader said that, the party will prove its strength in general elections of 2018.

He said the elected representatives of Karachi and Hyderabad have failed to serve the people. He claimed that the party candidates will confiscate security money of the opponents in the next election.

The PSP leader said that they will show their political strength in the public meeting in Karachi on January 22nd.

Replying to a question, Qaim Khani said that no country could be run without the population census.