Islamabad: Awami Muslim Leauge (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that Panama leaks case will become complicated, if the lawyers don’t provide evidence of the money trail.

“Panama case still stands as it is. The case will become serious if lawyers failed to furnish evidence. Feed was given to Panama elephant from where. Money went from where and the matters were settled how. It has yet to be ascertained”, he said this while talking to media men outside Supreme Court (SC) today.

He said Qatari letter is heresey which has no standing and no court of the world including Pakistan believes in heresey.

He held the case would enter into critical phase within a day or two days. Noose around the corruption will be tightened. The eyes of the nation are set on SC and the people believe a historical verdict has to come.