WAZIRABAD-The Tehsil Bar Association elected new office-bearers during the rescheduled annual election here the other day.

The scheduled election of the TBA was postponed on January 14, due to allegedly over disputed voter list, external interference and scuffle between rival groups. The Punjab Bar Council has set new date of January 21, 2017. Out of total 515members, 415 used their right to vote.

According to the result, Ahsan Atta Cheema was elected as president while S Safdar Ali Kazmi was elected as general secretary respectively. The vice president, joint secretary, finance secretary, library secretary and auditor have already been elected unopposed.

The winning president scored 262 votes while his sole rival Javed Aslam Chattha bagged 148 votes. On the seat of general secretary, S Safdar Ali Kazmi got 216 votes while the runner-up Jafar Mehmood Butt got 194 votes.

Five votes were rejected.

A six members Election Board supervised the election, which held in a peaceful atmosphere. Heavy police deployment was made on the Bar premises to ensure security.