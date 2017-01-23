LAHORE - Speaking in the context of Panama case, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf yesterday said that judiciary had different standards of justice for the PPP and the PML-N.

“It is deplorable that while there is one law to hold the PPP accountable, there is another for the ruling PML-N,” he said while talking to media at the Walima reception of MD Capital TV, Dr Basit Riaz Sheikh.

The former prime minister said that PPP had always been open to accountability but the same accountability standards should be applied on the PML-N and the PPP.

“Had it been the PPP prime minister involved in the Panama case, the court decision would have come by now; and he would have been punished right away,” he moaned.

People from all walks of life including politicians, civil and military officers, businessmen and media persons attended the marriage ceremony in large number.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Qasim Zia, Mian Manzoor Wattoo, Ch Manzoor, Senator Saeed Ghani, Jamil Soomro, Sharmila Farooqi, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Navid Ch, Zaeem Qadri, Faisal Mir and Aslam Gill were prominent amongst the politicians.