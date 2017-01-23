ISLAMABAD - Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq on Sunday said that terrorism was not only threat to the Islamic world but the whole world and it could be avoided only by adopting the teachings of Islam.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a two-day conference on Islam and peace titled “Moderate Dialogue and Community Peace” in Islamabad, Haq said that terrorists had nothing to do with Islam. He urged the international Islamic organisations to correct misconceptions against the religion by spreading Islam’s teachings in the world.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir urged religious scholars and leaders of various religious parties to unanimously issue fatwa on any terrorist attack and condemn it jointly instead of issuing individual statements.

Addressing the conference, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that unity among the Muslim countries was the only panacea for problems confronting the Ummah.

He said that Pakistan`s exemplary sacrifices in fight against terrorism were internationally acclaimed.

Yousuf said that religious scholars across the Islamic world had the most crucial role to play in cracking the western propaganda against Islam, terming it an extremist religion.

He said that the government had formed the Ulema and Mashaikh Council to promote mutual reconciliation and guidance on important national issues. Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq highlighted the need for establishing and augmenting the joint fora for solving the conflicts within the Ummah.