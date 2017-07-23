Peshawar - Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) sealed fourteen factories of bottled water for distributing uncertified bottled water brands in various areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The campaign was initiated on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan for taking solid measures against the production and sale of substandard water in the country. In this connection, In-charge PSQCA, Peshawar Rahim Gul Afridi and Assistant Director Syed Asif Ali along with Director Muhammad Yasin Akhtar conducted surveys in Karak, D.I. Khan, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad districts and collected samples from the unregistered water factories and sent them to laboratory for test and later sealed the said factories.

During the campaign, the team of PSQCA officials also informed the shopkeepers of prominent trade centres of the province regarding the laws of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and orders of the apex court regarding check on production and sale of substandard water.

The shopkeepers were told that sale of water brands not registered with the PSQCA was a heinous crime and its penalty was Rs.50,000 in cash or one year imprisonment or both.

The authority urged the people to check mark of PSQCA while purchasing water bottles.