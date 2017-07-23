CHITRAL-Under the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), equipments and machinery were distributed to jobless men and women of Drosh area.

SRSP provided the equipment worth Rs47,000 per head to 250 youth in two phases. In the second phase, it distributed the equipment to 106 persons of Union Council Ashriat and Sheshikoh. These equipments included sewing machine, Zigzag, embroidery, handicraft, carpenter machinery, iron, home entrepreneur, and goods of shopping centre.

A function was held here at Drosh where District Programme Manager Tariq Ahmad was chief guest. Addressing on the occasion Programme Anager Salahuddin Salih said that SRSP was a non-profit organisation which worked for the benefit of entire humanity irrespective of their cast, colour and religious.

He said that SRSP distributed the equipments and machineries to the jobless skilled men and women of the area. DPM Tariq Ahmad said that SRSP was providing these goods to youth of the area with the financial support of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) to alleviate and reduce poverty ration in the area.

A beneficiary said that his wife got goods for shopping centre which she will sell at her home and earn a living. An other beneficiary whose wife got sewing machine said that now she can sew the cloths of people and earn money.