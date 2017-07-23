KASUR - Three persons were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to Changa Manga Police, Shah Jahan was on the way to Raiwind on a motorbike. Near Azam Plaza Changa Manga, he collided head-on with another motorbike bring driven by Shahid. As a result, both Shah Jahan and Shahid were killed on the spot. The police handed over the bodies to heirs after legal formalities.

In another incident, a man identified as Shaukat was tortured to death over a petty issue. According to Phoolnagar Saddr Police, women at a tandoor scuffled for getting roti first. The situation turned serious after men got involved in the scuffle. During the brawl, Shaukat was tortured to death by Mushtaq and four of his accomplices. Police registered a case against the accused.