KHANEWAL-The district administration has launched a crackdown on illegal petrol filling stations and decanting shops across the district to avert Ahmedpur East-like incidents.

During the operation against illegal petrol pumps and fuel agencies, heavy machinery is being used dismantle all illegal structures.

According Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, the decision has been taken following directives by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to check the illegal business that pose great threat to public lives and property.

Briefing the media men, the DC claimed that installed machinery and apparatus of 14 illegal and mini petrol pumps have been uprooted and taken into possession. He said that FIRs have been registered against its owners. AC Khanewal Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Civil Defence Officer Younas Anjum, Tehsildar Shoaib Bosan, employees of civil defence and police were present on the occasion.

The DC pointed out that the operation has been extended to the remote areas of the district and a monitoring system has been set up to ensure effective execution of operation. Moreover, he said that a campaign has also been launched against the vehicles using LPG or substandard CNG cylinders, adding that RTA Secretary Chaudhry Sohaib Iqbal will lead this operation.