SARGODHA-People at large have expressed grave concern over the desecration of graves and eating of human dead bodies in central graveyard by different wild animals including mongoose and have blamed the municipal and district administration negligence for the situation.

Social leader Mian Zahid and others said that the recent torrential rains have caused severe damage to graves in the cemetery, which has provided an opportunity to wild animals living in the graveyard to pull out parts of dead bodies and devour. They said that despite repeatedly applications to the authorities concerned, no action could be taken to avert desecration of graves and human bodies. The local social, religious and political circles have demanded the administration to devise a foolproof plan for improving condition of the graveyard and end desecration of graves and human bodies.