ISLAMABAD - Security forces have successfully cleared the highest and craggiest mountain top Brekh Muhammad Kandao near Pak-Afghan border during Operation Khyber-IV.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the operation continued with major achievement Friday’s night when troops including SSG men successfully cleared the mountain top.

During the operation many terrorists were eliminated, few fled to Afghanistan and also their hideouts were dismantled. Cache of IEDs, arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Having cleared the top, the forces established posts on over 12,000 feet altitude, the terrain is riddled with thick forestation.

It further said that this mountain top was being used as main observation point and its base as transit/storage point.

Terrorists gave stiff resistance but could not sustain against determination of the troops.

The mountain top was planned to be cleared little later as per initial plan but with high tempo operation it has been cleared well ahead of planned timings, the statement said.

Director General (DG) ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on July 16 had announced the launch of Operation Khyber-4 under Raddul Fasaad to wipe out terrorists in the Rajgal Valley area of Khyber Agency.

The Operation Khyber-4, launched under Operation Raddul Fasaad (RuF) is progressing as planned, said ISPR.

Khyber-4 seeks to target terrorist hideouts in what the DG ISPR called "the most critical area of Rajgal in the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata)".