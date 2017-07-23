The military in a statement issued on Sunday said it has secured two militant strongholds in tribal areas bordering Afghanistan under the recently launched Khyber-IV offensive.

“Security Forces have cleared two strongholds of terrorists in Rajgal valley, Khyber Agency. Spinkai top dominating Saprai pass and Star Kille have been secured,” the statement said.

ISPR earlier announced the troops had made operational gains by securing Brekh Muhammad Kandao, which, it said, was the “highest and craggiest mountain top” near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan.

“Many terrorists killed, few fled to Afghanistan. Terrorists hideout dismantled, cache of IEDs, arms and ammunition recovered,” it said.

“Having cleared the top, the forces have established posts on over 12000 feet high feature riddled with thick forestation. This mountain top was being used as main observation point and its base as transit/storage point.”