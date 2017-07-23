SIALKOT - Federal Defence and Water and Power Minister Khawaja Asif has demanded such accountability of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as was conducted in the Panama Leaks case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Saturday, he said it was the turn of Imran Khan to face ruthless accountability, so he must give the money trail of his own three generations after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who himself and his family faced ruthless accountability.

The defence minister criticised Imran Khan in relation to the ongoing case in the Supreme Court regarding his Bani Gala residence’s money trail.

“Imran Khan’s divorced wife is still sending him millions of rupees, how is it possible?” said Khawaja Asif, adding this is something the PTI chief needs to tell the public.

The same set of rules applies to Imran Khan which is for Nawaz Sharif, he said. “We will not let Imran Khan escape,” said Asif.

He said the process of the accountability should be the same for all, including Imran Khan. He added the PML-N would not let Imran Khan avert accountability. He said Imran Khan should follow the tradition of accountability set by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He asked Imran Khan to bring the complete record, official record of the wealth of his and his three generations and present the money trail. He pointed out that the important point should also be checked whether Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, PTI and NUML University were being used for money laundering.

Kh Asif called Imran Khan Double Shah, alleging he plundered donations of Shaukat Khanum. He said Imran Khan should also tell the nation how he bought his flat in London and how the PTI was getting foreign funding.

He also raised another point that the matter should also be checked out thoroughly as to who was funding Imran Khan. He asked Khan to stop doing his politics under the cover of his charity hospital, Shaukat Khanum Hospital. “Now Imran Khan has no way to avert accountability,” said the defence minister.

He asserted the name of Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in Panama Papers, however, he faced accountability. “First declare your assets, give the money trail of your wealth and face ruthless accountability,” Khawaja Asif asked Imran.

He said the PML-N had full respect for the Supreme Court and expressed complete confidence in the apex court. He said the prime minister and his family would win the Panama case. He claimed the PML-N was completely united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He ruled out any possibility of his becoming prime minister for the 45 days if Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court. He made it clear that no such notion was under consideration in the PML-N top leadership as to who would lead party if the prime minister was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

Khawaja Asif said reports of rift between PML-N and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar were mere assumptions as nothing as such happened in real.