Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has postponed today's highly anticipated press conference, the media reported.

According to sources, Nisar postponed the press meeting due to his 'backache'. He will now address the media tomorrow at 5 pm, sources said.

The spokesperson of Interior Ministry stated that bad health is the only reason of this step. "No other perception should be made from it," he added.

"The doctors advised the minister to rest due to pain," spokesperson said.

It was reported that Nisar will break his silence regarding his stance on Panama Leaks case and his 'differences' from other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and party chairman Nawaz Sharif.

The reports were circulating in media that Interior Minister was not happy with Prime Minister's stance on Panama case and urged his to resign from his post.

Furthermore, Nisar did not attend last few cabinet meetings of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) conducted on the panamagate.

Earlier, sources aware of the developments taking place on this front revealed that soon after the announcement of Ch Nisar Ali Khan to hold a press conference to explain his position and all what had happened at the cabinet meeting which had triggered the current row, the common friends jumped into the fray to normalise the situation, but the Chaudhry from Chakri Rajgan was adamant to hold the press conference and respond to the venomous propaganda of his adversaries within the party.

Sources in the party said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, however, secured the pledge from his old buddy that he would not part ways with the party at any cost, but failed to convince him to remain part of the federal cabinet in case of the prime minister’s disqualification.

The sources further disclosed Ch Nisar Ali Khan would explain his position in the face of distorted information leaked about his speech in the federal cabinet wherein he had grilled the flatterers who had led the PM to this position with their inadequate advice. The speech did not go well with some of the participants, especially those who were not part of the federal cabinet and were asked by him (Nisar) to leave the room.

The sources said Ch Nisar in his press conference was going to announce he would remain part of the federal cabinet by the time Nawaz Sharif remained the chief executive and in case he was hit by the Supreme Court judgment, he would quit as the federal minister, but would stay part of the parliament and loyal to the party.