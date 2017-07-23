ISLAMABAD/Lahore - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday claimed that the party chairman had submitted his complete money trail along with all documentary evidences to the Supreme Court to explain the purchase of an apartment in London and sources of money involved in it.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could have avoided embarrassment he faced by simply following this example and submitting money trail to justify his stance over London properties and sources through which they were bought, said PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference here along with senior party leaders.

The press conference was held after Imran Khan’s counsel submitted documents before the SC.

Petitions against Imran Khan are destined to be declared as trashed by the apex court since the allegations levelled in these petitions are nothing but frivolous and politically motivated, he said.

Chaudhry claimed that the actual case against Imran Khan was over as he had produced all requisite documentary evidences before the apex court.

Giving the details, he said that Imran Khan started earning money abroad when he started playing cricked during his days as a student at the University of Oxford. Khan was selected to play cricket for Pakistan, also for Worcestershire from 1971. He played for Sussex County from 1977 to 1988. Imran Khan made all the money while playing as a professional cricketer, Chaudhry said.

He continued that the PML-N’s concerns were allayed regarding the money trail of Bani Gala.

While making a comparison between the prime minister’s children and the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said that PM’s son had flat amounting to Rs6,000 million, while Khan owned a five million rupees flat.

Taking a jibe at political opponents, Fawad Chaudhry said that whether it was Nawaz Sharif, PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari or JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, none of them can ever submit a money trail similar to that of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz condemned in the strongest terms the raid/break-in on his residence last night.

He stated that his house was burgled by unidentified persons and several important documents including his letters, tax returns, property papers and documents of the Ahmed Faraz Trust were taken away.

Shibli Faraz alleged that common thieves had nothing to do with the papers, and insisted that the break-in was an attempt to malign him and his party.

“Those responsible for the theft wanted to get their hands on the documents that could be used to defame and blackmail me and the PTI,” he claimed.

The senator warned that such malicious and revengeful acts would not deter him or his party.

Member National Assembly and PTI Deputy Secretary General Murad Saeed lashing out at the PML-N stated that there would not be any case against Imran Khan, if he did not raise the issue of Panama leaks.

He continued that Khan fought for more than 20 years against corruption and had a fair financial track record that nobody could object to. PTI Central Information Secretary Shafqat Mahmood has said this is a turning point in the history of Pakistan as the most powerful people are in the dock for their corruption.

Speaking at a reception in his honour yesterday in Lahore, Shafqat Mahmood said that nobody had dared to lay their hands on these powerful people in the past. He said it was victory of democracy that the most powerful clique in the country was facing the law for their involvement in corruption cases. He said that rule of law was inevitable part of democracy and it had been established by laying hands on these ‘big fish’. He said that accountability would not jeopardise democracy; it would strengthen it.

Referring to Imran Khan, Shafqat said his life was an open chapter. He said that Imran earned money from cricket. He said that Imran had property in London and documentary proof of this property was available. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s children were said to be among the richest people in the world. He said that questions were raised about Imran’s Banigala property and he answered these questions. He said that Imran never held any public office therefore he could not be compared to Sharifs. He said that Imran also did public welfare work.

The PTI leader said that Prime Minister Nawaz and his children were asking about allegations against them. He said the Supreme Court told them that they were facing 29 corruption cases. He said that a decisive hour was approaching. He told the gathering that the PTI counsel had brought to the court 10 points, which could lead to prime minister’s disqualification as member of the parliament. He talked about fake documents presented by Sharifs’ counsel to the court. He said that only the corrupt would be disqualified and there would be no threat to democracy.

He mentioned media reports about PML-N’s plans to create a law and order situation in the country in case of an unfavourable court verdict in the Panama Papers case. He however said there was nothing to worry about this because the ruling party would not be able to do anything.

Shafqat also spoke about Pakistan People’s Party’s decision to join the call for prime minister’s resignation. He said it was heartening that the PPP had joined in.