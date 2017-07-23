SHEIKHUPURA-Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain has said that the people gave heavy mandate to the PML-N for a period of five years and it will complete the term.

Those daydreaming of coming to power are living in the fools’ paradise as their dreams will never come true. The elections will be conducted on time and the government of Muslim league will again win the elections due to its performance.

He said that a huge sum of 5 billion dollars was being offered to Nawaz Sharif for not conducting nuclear tests, he rejected the offer and did atomic explosions thereby making Pakistan an automic power and its defence invincible. He said that Nawaz Sharif made the country an atomic power for which the family was being punished.

The opposition must take it into mind that the workers of Muslim League-N will foil every conspiracy against the country exposing those elements working against the dignity of the country. He expressed these views during a luncheon hosted by Municipal Committee chairman Abdul Malik Mehr.