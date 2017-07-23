HAFIZABAD-Although all sorts of facilities including specialist doctors and gynaecologists have been made available in the DHQ Hospital, the Health Department has not so far bothered to provide Auto Ref (computerised machine for eye sight diagnose).

People expressed grave concerns over the lack of such an important machine which costs Rs250,000 only. They have called upon the district administration, Minister of State for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar and Health Secretary Punjab to ensure availability of the machine immediately.

This machine has been provided in THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian but the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad has been ignored and as a result, the eye sight patients are being fleeced by private Ophthalmologists who have installed this machine in their private clinics.