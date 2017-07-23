SADIQABAD: Police claimed to have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered 2kg of hashish from his possession in Basti Latki here the other day. The Saddr Police were tipped-off about suspect Munir Ahmed, who was carrying 2kg of hashish, in a rickshaw. The policemen intercepted the rickshaw driver at a picket, recovered drugs and arrested the suspect. On the occasion, Saddr Police SHO Abdul Hadi reiterated the vow to tighten the noose around the drug-peddlers.