An explosion killed one Frontier Constabulary soldier while another was injured near the border between Peshawar and Khyber Agency today morning.

The soldier's name is Riaz who has been killed while Saqib is the injured.

The incident took place in Aka Khel area of Khyber Agency, which is situated adjacent to Peshawar, on the other side of Frontier Road, reported sources.

A few days back, FC major was killed while 4 soldiers were injured in an explosion in Hayatabad area of Peshawar.

The attacks started once again as operation in Rajgal valley was launched.

On Saturday ISPR had said that the first phase of the operation, Khyber-4 had been completed.