PESHAWAR - Five lifts installed in different wards at Lady Reading Hospital are out of order for long now due to which patients visiting wards including cardiology, gynae and ENT face severe difficulties.

The patients have to use stairs to get to the wards on upper stories of the relevant buildings. Sources said that patients were complaining of severe difficulties in going upstairs due to their conditions.

There are three lifts installed for the cardiology ward, out of which two lifts are dysfunctional and only one lift is working which is unable to cater for all the patients during rush hours.

Besides this, the lift installed at the ENT ward is also out of order for the last three months, but so far the hospital administration has not taken any concrete steps to fix the facility.

When asked, Zulfiqar, a spokesman for the hospital, said that technical teams had inspected these lifts and within two days, the same would be brought back in order. He said that alternate lifts were available in both the wards. He said that work order had been given to technicians and they had started working with the lifts on Saturday.

LRH is one of the largest hospitals of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which receives at least 5,000 patients per day. Each building have several floors and each floor has several wards where huge rush of patients can be seen every time.

The presence of single alternative lift is insufficient in cardiology ward where large numbers of critical patients come to avail medical facilities.

Few days back, a leaked video showed rainwater seeping out from the roof of the operation theatre in the hospital.

Ironically, the hospital administration instead of fixing responsibility of the ignorance on the part of the administration, suspended some employees on allegations of having leaked the video.