Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja has complained to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah about administrative orders of the Home Department and S&GAD undermining his control over the department.

A letter written to the Sindh chief minister earlier this month states: “Since last one month number of administrative orders have been issued by Home department and S&GAD which undermine the administrative control of IGP over the police officers including powers to grant casual leave to subordinates.”

Khawaja complained that a number of staff officers serving in CPO were called by the home ministry and pressurised unnecessarily. He also wrote that his input before the major reshuffle in the department was not sought.

According to him, most of the senior police officers who were subjected to the reshuffle were transferred without completing reasonable tenures and on grounds other than administrative exigency which has led to complete breakdown of daily routine work.

The Sindh IGP has accused the government authorities of ignoring his office’s recommendations in matters including the reshuffle and disciplinary actions against officials.

He mentioned in the letter the decisions made in the last apex committee to empower police chief for effective command and control. “I may request your good self to please intervene to save the department from drifting into complete maladministration,” he wrote.