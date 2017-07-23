ISLAMABAD - Flight operation for pilgrims under government Haj scheme will begin from Monday (tomorrow) and continue till 26th of the next month.

According to Ministry of Religious Affairs, the intending pilgrims were being intimated about their flights through letters and SMS, Radio Pakistan reported.

The flight schedule is also available on the website of Ministry of Religious Affairs. This year 1,07,526 will be airlifted to Saudi Arabia through 426 flights.