The Higher Education Commission on Sunday suspended admissions in four educational institutes of Lahore and Karachi over alleged irregularities and mismanagement in their operations.

Looking for university admission? Check if you have chosen a recognised one, lest you regret your decision later pic.twitter.com/LKhrak4gi8 — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) July 22, 2017

The commission warned the students against seeking admissions in Preston Institute of Management Sciences and Technology (PIMSAT) in Karachi, Global Institute and Imperial College of Business Studies in Lahore, and Al-Khair University in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Beware: Do not get admission in the institutions stated below pic.twitter.com/fdcv83km8J — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) July 23, 2017

According to a notification that was posted on social media, HEC has advised students not to seek admissions in these institutes “due to academic irregularities and mismanagement discovered in their operations.”

“Degrees obtained from these institutions or their affiliated branches/campuses/ colleges/institutes/ will not be recognised by Higher Education Commission (HEC),” the notification read.