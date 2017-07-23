Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan will continue taking strides towards progress and prosperity.

In a statement, she said the highest objective of making Pakistan a developed nation will be achieved.

The minister vehemently quashed speculations that PML-N is considering some alternative names for premiership in case of disqualification of the prime minister.

She said those speculating in this regard and spreading rumours in the media will be proven wrong.

Later, in an interview, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister by presenting himself for accountability in spite of his constitutional immunity has written a new history. Now every person, especially public office holders, will have to pass through the process of accountability.

She said PTI Chief Imran Khan has failed to provide his money trail and confessed that he had no record of his income as a cricketer.