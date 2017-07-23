MULTAN-Speakers at a seminar regretted on Saturday that wrong decisions of the political leaders plunged Pakistan into isolation in the world, asking leaders of all political parties to exhibit unity and disseminate a strong message to the world that Pakistani nation was united.

The seminar was organised by Qaumi Aman Council (QAC) (National Peace Council) here at Raza Hall and opinion leaders from different walks to life spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, QAC Chairman Ch Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Raza Gardezi, Shahbaz Noshad, Ali Raza Marral and others said that Pakistan has rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war against terror as over 60,000 Pakistanis including soldiers, politicians, policemen and ordinary citizens embraced martyrdom in the war. “Despite these sacrifices, we still stand isolated in the world,” they further noted.

They were of the opinion that the entire nation needs to play its role to turn Pakistan into a welfare state. They stressed upon the political leadership to utilise their energies for the progress and prosperity of the country instead of creating further chaos in the country. They warned that the prevailing political crisis could lead towards an irreparable loss to the country if it is not contained and tackled seriously.

They lamented that Pakistan failed to get Kashmir issue resolved despite being a nuclear power. “It’s a sorry state of affairs for us that the world doesn’t listen to us even though we are a nuclear power. We need to make the world listen to us,” they added. They condemned double standards exhibited by the world on issues relating to the Muslims and said that tyrant powers like Israel and India have been given a free hand to kill Muslims. They demanded UNO to take action against India and Israel.

The speakers noted that use of power could not maintain peace in any society. “Instead it spread chaos and anarchy. The rulers need to introduce welfare projects instead of using oppressive means,” they added. They asked the government to adopt immediate measures to eliminate sense of deprivation from the society.

Later on, peace awards were conferred on the participants.

WEEK-LONG I-DAY CELEBRATIONS

The week-long celebrations for 70th Independence Day will begin from August 7 and activities ranging from illumination of buildings to sports events will be organised during the festivities, declared Bilal Ahmad Butt, Commissioner Multan Division.

Chairing a meeting organised to review arrangements for the celebrations here at his office on Saturday, he disclosed that all departments would make their floats while all prominent public and private buildings would be decorated. He added that a massive plantation drive under the banner of Green Pakistan would also be kicked off on this occasion. He said that metro stations and route would be decorated with green and white lights as well as buntings while national flags would be hoisted across entire route.

The Commissioner further announced that gifts would be distributed among patients at hospitals, prisoners, inmates of welfare institutions and elderly citizens at old homes. Similarly, declamation contests, painting, singing and essay writing competitions would be held besides exhibition of books on Pakistan movement. He directed the administrations of T House and Arts Council to evolve their plans regarding Independence Day celebrations.

He directed the sports officials to hold inter club and inter district cricket competitions besides other games’ contests at Multan stadium. He said that special citizens should also be made part of celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO Sultan Azam Taimoori said that the police department would hold different activities with the collaboration of district administration and different programmes would be aired on FM radio station of police. He declared that the violators of ban on loudspeaker and one wheeling would be dealt with very strictly. He added that a comprehensive traffic plan had also been evolved by the police.

Mayor Multan Naveedul Haq Arrain said that the Municipal Corporation would participate in Independence Day celebrations with national zeal and the day would be celebrated in light of vision of the Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

Commissioner Nadir Chattha said that animal and bird shows would be held besides different competitions among women at Sanatzar and Darul Amaan. He said that an inspection committee to carry out inspection of swings in parks had also been constituted and only those swings would be allowed to operate on Independence Day which are issued NOCs.