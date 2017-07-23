Spokesmen of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were about to start their presser when they met with protests from reporters covering the press conference, demanding the government to take action against manhandling of journalists by FIA officials.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz had called a press conference in Islamabad to defend Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s position in the Panamagate verdict. Their press conference, however, was interrupted when media personnel organised a protest to demand action against Friday's incident.

The two also met with demands of "we want FIR" and "shame, shame, shame" by newsmen present. Chaudhry, while trying to address the situation, promised a transparent inquiry into the matter. "We'll make sure your grievances are addressed," he said.

On Friday, a team of FIA officials brought Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi to Pims for medical assistance after he was arrested by the FIA, officials said.

The media, including Saba Bajeer from Channel 24 and Aitzaz Hassan from Dawn News, were present at Pims. Bajeer took photos of the SECP chairman. In the meantime, six or seven FIA officials surrounded them and pushed them into a room in the hospital and took their mobile phones and cards.

Officials said an inquiry has been ordered into the illegal detention and manhandling of journalists by FIA men. The inquiry was ordered by FIA Acting Director General Ahmed Latif. Islamabad Director Mazharul Haq Kakakhail was asked to probe the incident and determine responsibility, they added.