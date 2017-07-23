SHEIKHUPURA-A prominent landlord was gunned down while his two relatives sustained critical gunshot wounds in an armed attack by rivals.

The police said the incident occurred in Narang Mandi over old enmity on Saturday. The landlord identified as Ziafat Ali along with his two relatives - Adil and Mubashar were sitting at their dera when rivals including Naveed and Waseem along with other accomplice ambushed them. As a result, Ziafat died on the spot while the two others got gunshot wounds.

According to local, both the groups had been locked in rivalry for past couple of years. The Narang Mandi Police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started investigation.