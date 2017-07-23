BAJAUR AGENCY - The rain and flood-affected residents of Warh, Mamond Tehsil have demanded reconstruction and repair of damaged infrastructure in the area.

They were speaking to a team of senior officials of the local administration led by Assistant Political Agent Nawagai Anwarul Haq during their visit to various rain and flood-hit localities of the region.

Besides a number of officials of the administration and different line departments, local MNA Haji Bismillah Khan accompanied the team.

The people including tribal elders and activists of different political and religious parties briefed the officials about the areas affected by the rain and floods.

They were told that a number of hilly and mountains areas of the region including Kaga, Bandari, Sapari, Banda, Kalpani and Mukha were badly affected by the July 12 rain and flash flood. The elders informed the team that over 150 houses and 20 shops in these areas were destroyed and damaged owing to the heavy rain and floods.

According to the people, besides destruction and damage of their houses, the rain and floods had also washed away standing crops of maize and vegetables on thousands of acres of land in several areas in the region.

About the damage to public infrastructure in the region, the elders informed the team that a number of the link road, electricity system, drinking water schemes and a bridge, connecting the region with the main Mamond-Inayat Kalli highway had demolished in the rain and floods. The people told the officials that the people have faced a lot of distress and inconvenience owing to the damage to private and public properties especially the bridge and links roads.

The elders pointed out that almost all people of the affected areas remained stranded in their villages since July 12 as the link roads and a bridge in the region were damaged. The people also criticised the officials and the MNA for not visiting the region on time, adding that it was the main responsibility of senior officials and the MNA to visit the area immediately after the calamity in the region.

They also flayed the administration and the MNA for not helping the people by providing relief goods to them.

According to the elders, almost all people of the affected areas had still been deprived of any relief goods and shelter facilities from the administration and the government. They informed the officials that a small number of tents and some relief goods were brought to the region by the representatives of local MNA two days after the disaster, but all of the items were distributed among the influential persons whose houses were not affected in the rain.

They also requested the officials and the lawmaker to help the people of affected areas in the reconstruction of their damaged houses.

The assistant political agent and the MNA on the occasion assured the people of their full support, adding that the local administration, the Fata Secretariat, Fata Disaster Management Authority and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor were aware of the problems and troubles of the people of rain and flood-affected areas.