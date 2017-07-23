ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb has vehemently quashed speculations that the PML(N) in its consultative meeting considered some alternate names for premiership in case of disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif saying that those speculating in this regard and spreading rumours in the media will be proven wrong.

In a statement issued here Saturday, she categorically said no alternate names were ever discussed because the party did not feel the need for it.

The minister said there was neither any case against the prime minister nor there was any incriminating evidence against him.

She said PML (N) and the people of Pakistan were united in their support for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who, God willing would continue to lead the nation.

The minister emphatically declared that under the dynamic and courageous leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan would continue taking strides towards prosperity and the achievement of the highest objective of making Pakistan a developed nation.

Later, talking to a private news channel, the minister said, "The whole nation has now known the real thief who in a bid to conceal his own theft has been boisterous about thieving."

She said Imran Khan had failed to provide his money trail and confessed himself that he had no record or receipts of his salary that he received from the county.

The minister said the prime minister by presenting himself for accountability in spite of his constitutional immunity had written a new history and now every person especially public office holders would have to pass through the process of accountability.