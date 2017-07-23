LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz on Saturday tweeted, aimed at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, that those who attack others with a lie can be destroyed with truth.

Maryam tweeted after Imran’s counsel presented documents in the Supreme Court on Saturday while defending him in the foreign funding case. Tweets by the first daughter carried screenshots from a local news channel regarding Imran’s case in the apex court.

She further said that while Imran was busy conspiring against her family, his own secrets were exposed. “God has His own ways,” said Maryam in the tweet.