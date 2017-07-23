KASUR-Milkmen are playing havoc with the public health by selling substandard milk at every nook and cranny of the district, it has been learnt.

A survey conducted by The Nation reveals that the low quality milk, being sold to the public, is manufactured through blinding different chemicals and fertilisers. People of different localities told The Nation that this milk is causing hepatitis and other diseases among the masses. "This is only a white liquid, mixture of different chemicals and fertilizers, and cannot be called milk," they pointed out. They added that this white liquid is brought into the city from villages where it is prepared under unhygienic circumstances and then sold in the city in the name of 'milk.'

They flayed the administration and District Food Authority (DFA) for turning a blind eye to the situation, saying the officials do not take effective action against the adulteration mafia. "The accused are released on bail soon after their arrest and restart the illegal activity without let or hindrance," they regretted.

They demanded the authorities concerned to crack down on the culprits to protect people from falling victim to diseases.

3 hospitalised after consuming toxic milk

KASUR-Three of a family belonging to Chanda Singhwala village were hospitalised after consuming toxic milk here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Jamila, 50, Allah Rakha, 26, and Sajid, 26, became unconscious after consuming toxic milk. They were shifted to DHQ Hospital by the rescue. The doctors told The Nation that a lizard had fallen in the bowl from which they consumed the milk.