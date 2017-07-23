Jhang:- A minor died and three others critically injured when wall of vegetable market collapsed here on Saturday. Eye-witnesses said that wall of the vegetable market was in poor condition and due to accumulation of rainwater in the foundation, it caved in. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and pulled out the girl’s dead body and the injured from debris. The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Jul-2017 here.
Minor girl dies in vegetable market wall collapse
