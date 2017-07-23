NOORPUR THAL-The PPP has always rendered matchless sacrifices for the sustainability and protection of democracy in the country.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader advocate Sheikh Kamran Latif stated while addressing a public meeting here the other day.

He said that terrorism and poverty are the main problems currently prevailed in the country. “Elite class is ruling the country with dominance over all resources, leaving no or a little space for the middle and lower classes to flourish,” he pointed out, adding that the PPP will come to power after sweeping the next general elections in 2018.

The PPP leader demanded that those involved in corruption should be disqualified for holding public office. He declared that a new era of progress and prosperity is about to dawn in the country.

PPP Tehsil Organiser Ghazi Aman Ullah Khan and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.