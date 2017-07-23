SUKKUR - Opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Saturday termed stubbornness of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leaders behind their current miseries.

Talking to media persons in Sukkur, Shah emphasised that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) desired continuity of democracy and was against dissolution of assemblies.

He suggested PML-N to save democracy by naming replacement of Nawaz. He said the PPP wanted the PML-N to nominate a new prime minister so that the government completes its five-year mandated term.

Shah apprised reporters that unprecedented remarks were given by judges during hearing of Panamagate and said that gone are the days when rulers could attack courts.

Accusing govt of saving Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s former chairman Zafar Hijazi, Shah called for comprehensive probe to unearth names on whose directives Hijazi tempered the record.

Shah accused PML-N of defaming state institutions with moves like Dawn leaks. “We never fought with institutions while rendered unrivalled sacrifices for democracy,” added Shah.

“Nawaz Sharif cannot even think of going to jail. He should decide about tendering resignation from premiership till tonight (Saturday night),” he said.

He held Nawaz Sharif was a by-product of establishment. “Such people clash with the institutions and abuse them. When two judges have already given decision against Nawaz Sharif then no big game be played for the sake of power that people lose their trust in the courts,” he added.

“We want government to complete its tenure with new prime minister (PM). Parliament should run. We don’t demand dissolution of assemblies.” If government is saved due to our advice then it will be a matter of delight”, he remarked.

“Panama case is like an open book before us. Nothing is hidden. Everything has come to open. If PML-N hurls even a single stone on Supreme Court then this party will stand annihilated,” he added. Nawaz Sharif should pursue path of wisdom and bring new PM, he said.

To a question, he said Chaudhry Nisar’s reservations were just which were not allayed. “Now it is upto his own strategy whether he quits party or otherwise,” he held.