MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that the Supreme Court provided ample opportunity to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to defend himself but “he failed to present any cogent evidence to clear himself of the charges.” He said the Sharifs have failed to provide money trail. Talking to media in Multan, Qureshi said the whole nation is waiting for the decision on Panamagate case.

He hoped that the verdict of the apex court would be as per the wishes of the general public and masses. He said that the nation wants the corrupt elements to face trial. Qureshi said that Sharif family did present forged documents in the court.

He said there is no danger to the democratic system. He claimed that the PML-N has been divided in two groups. He said the PTI would have no objection if the PML-N brings in a new Prime Minister. He rejected reports of any conspiracy against the government. To a question about elections, he said that they are in a mood to wait for general election. The PTI leader said that many stalwarts from South Punjab wanted to join PTI.