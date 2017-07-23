The railway operation has come to a halt across Pakistan as Train Driver Welfare Associate announced strike.

According to media reports, the drivers have announced that strike will continue until their demands are not met by the ministry. The demands included increases in mileage and meal allowance and restoration of suspended drivers, some of which are reportedly involved in different train accidents.

Reportedly 278 drivers have submitted leave application, which has been rejected by railway ministry.

Thousands of passengers left stranded due to the strike.

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has stated that ministry had already hinted about accepting demands of the drivers.

"The drivers who went to strike will be deal sternly," he said. Rafique ordered the authorities to normalise all operations within next 48 hours.

The minister further stated that authorities will welcome drivers who will leave strike group and join their duties. He also apologised from the passengers for their troubles.

Meanwhile, railway ministry spokesperson has claimed that strike is over and trains are moving from Lahore as per schedule. All operations are normal, he added.

"We will not be blackmailed because it is impossible to restore drivers involved in accidents and loss of human lives, spokesperson said.

The negotiations between train drivers and Divisional Superintendent (DS) at Rawalpindi, however, remained unsuccessful as 128 out 138 drivers applied for leave. The passengers at Rawalpindi Railway Station are facing serious troubles due to the strike.

A clash erupted between drivers and railway authorities at Sukkur Railway Station. The protesting drivers claimed that SD has made their leaders hostage and trying to handed them over to police.

The SD is handing them over to police under Terrorism Act case, the protesters stated.