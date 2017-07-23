As rain continued in parts of Punjab today, humidity and temperatures have lowered down.

In Islamabad, the weather turned pleasant with a cool breeze blowing after the showers. Likewise, people in Nagarparkar area of Sindh have also been seeing showers at intervals since last night.

In Charsadda and Lower Dir districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain has been occurring sporadically, while the sky remained cloudy in Lakki Marwat and Swabi.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, downpour with lightning and strong wind is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, KP, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and parts of Punjab and Sindh during the next 24 hours.