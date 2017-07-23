rawalpindi - Chairperson/Publishing Editor The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt Ms Rameeza Majid Nizami on Saturday visited the residence of veteran journalist, drama writer and author Muhammad Asghar Shad (late) at Gawalmandi and condoled his death with the bereaved family.

Muhammad Asghar Shad, who was Bureau Chief of Nawa-i-Waqt Rawalpindi, a few days back died of liver cancer in a private hospital.

Ms Rameeza Nizami along with Chief Reporter Nawa-i-Waqt Haji Nawaz Raza arrived at the residence of the later journalist.

She was received by family members of Asghar Shad, including Imran Asghar (son), Muhammad Younis and Muhammad Ayub (brothers), Aziz Alvi and Chaudhry Muhammad Javed, Nawa-i-Waqt staffers.

Condoling with the family, Ms Rameeza Majid Nizami expressed her grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Asghar Shad. She also offered heartfelt condolence to mother of the deceased and sympathies to the members of bereaved family.

She also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to his family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Sana Asghar, daughter of deceased, also presented three books authored by her father to Ms Rameeza Nizami.

She assured her full support to the family of the deceased journalist on the occasion.