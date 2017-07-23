MULTAN-A revolt is about to burst out against mayor Multan as a group of union council chairmen is planning to issue a white paper on mayor’s alleged corruption in next few days, declared Haji Master Saeed Ansari, chairman UC 19.

Talking to The Nation here on Saturday, the UC chairman declared that a group of chairmen would convene very soon during which charge sheet would be presented against him besides finalising date for issuing a white paper. “Mayor and his brother are doing nothing except for corruption. They’re taking kickbacks, they are usurping funds and they’re giving away contracts of development projects to their blue-eyed persons,” he alleged. He said the mayor and his brother received kickbacks for signboard contracts, development projects and all other departments.

He was of the opinion that the sanitation drive launched by the mayor was limited to just photo session and Multan has turned into a hub of problems due to the poor performance and ineligibility of the mayor. He pointed out that the locks of the office of deputy mayor Saeed Ansari had also been broken by some persons on the instigation of the mayor. “It’s a shameful and condemnable act,” he maintained.

He said that Multan is in the worst state in terms of sanitation and development. “It’s just because of poor performance and complete failure of the mayor. Multan never faced this situation even during the PPP regime,” he maintained. He said that he is being subjected to vindictive acts when he pointed out issues and problems. He declared that he would continue raising voice for the rights of the public, come what may.

He claimed that the solid waste management staff was transferred from his union council as a vindictive act as a result of which has turned his constituency into a big garbage dump. He demanded the Chief Minister to take notice of acts of the mayor and his brother. He claimed that majority of the chairmen have got highly disappointed of the behaviour of the mayor and therefore they do not participate in the Municipal Corporation meetings.When contacted for a comment, the mayor and his brother did not receive their phones.