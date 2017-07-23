PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao has hoped that Supreme Court will soon give its verdict on the Panama Papers case as it would help in ending the prevailing deadlock.

Addressing a meeting of party’s core committee at Watan Kor Peshawar, he said that the earliest disposal of Panama Papers case was vital for removing uncertainty.

Sherpao said that QWP was part of the opposition and it backed all demands. The party chief said that the verdict of the Supreme Court on Panama Papers case should be acceptable to everyone and it must be implemented in its true spirit. He warned that any political confrontation post verdict would result in political chaos and negative impact on the country. Therefore, he added that any such move should be avoided as it would have disastrous consequences. He said that justice should be done in Panama Papers case and whoever had misused the authority should be brought to book.

He said that QWP was a staunch supporter of democracy and it longed for the completion of the constitutional tenure of the Parliament. He contended that the strengthening of the democratic institutions would be instrumental in political stability and financial prosperity.

The party chief regretted that the longstanding issues of Pukhtuns had been put on back burner that intensified their sense of deprivation. He said that issues such as loadshedding, KP-Fata merger, CPEC, and rehabilitation etc had been ignored which aggravated the situation. He expressed grave concern over the escalating spate of terrorism in the country which badly hit Peshawar and Quetta. He demanded that proactive and concrete measures should be adopted to arrest the situation.

Sherpao said that Pukhtuns had rendered meritorious sacrifices for the cause of the country but they had not been compensated accordingly. He lashed out at the federal government for paying no attention to the Pukhtuns’ problems which deepened their sense of deprivation which was no healthy sign for the federation.

He stressed upon the leadership and workers to strengthen bonds with the masses for addressing the problems of Pukhtuns and peace and stability in the region. The meeting reviewed the current political situation, organisational matters and chalked out strategies for future course of action.

The meeting reposed full confidence in the leadership of Sherpao and party provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao. It endorsed the policies of Aftab Sherpao and hailed his role for Pukhtuns and the party. An election manifesto committee was formed which would seek suggestions from all districts and it shall submit its report within a month.