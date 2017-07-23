ISLAMABAD - The Civil Court, Islamabad, on Saturday granted four-day physical remand of former chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding Chaudhry Sugar Mills record tampering case.

Former SECP chief Zafar Hijazi appeared before Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir.

The former chairman SECP was produced in tight security.

The court after perusal of the record attached with the FIR noted that Zafar Hijazi was nominated in the commission of offence under Section 466, 471, 5(2) Prevention of Corruption Act.

The judge therefore granted four-day physical remand and ordered the FIA to produce him again before the court on July 26th.

Hijazi’s counsel informed the court that his client was a heart patient.

The court therefore directed the police to provide him proper medical assistance, if required.

The joint investigation team (JIT) on Panama judgment had found former SECP chairman guilty of tampering the records of the companies owned by the Sharif family.

The Supreme Court had ordered the FIA to launch probe against him.

The FIA inquiry team found Hijazi guilty of tampering the records of companies owned by the Sharif family and recommended registering an FIR against him.

During the trial, the FIA requested the court for his 10-day remand.

However, the judge granted four-day remand.

On this occasion, the police force tried to shove media personnel out of the courtroom.

However, the judge allowed them to cover the proceedings.

Hijazi’s counsel pleaded that sugar level of his client was high and he also had infection in kidney.

Therefore, he said, Hijazi was brought to the court in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expressed grave concern on the formation of special board of doctors for the SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi who was in the custody of the FIA.

“The intention behind the fake story of ill health is to protect Zafar Hijazi from prosecution/investigation,” said senior leader PTI Babar Awan in a statement Saturday.

According to the details provided by the party’s Central Media Department, he alleged that Zafar Hijazi tried to rescue Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif through tampering the record of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The formation of medical board comprising handpicked members and removal of the doctors from it who initially examined Hijazi is a dubious and shameful act, said Awan.

“The interior minister should bring into open whether he ordered the FIA to rescue Zafar Hijazi,” he added.

“The attempts by the prime minister to veil his evil deeds through state institutions will not go even handed,” he said.