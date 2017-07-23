ATTOCK - Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench issued notice to Secretary Local Govt Punjab, asking him to file reply to a writ petition filed by Chief Officer Municipal Committee Attock Aftab Khan, wherein he has challenged his transfer. The secretary has been directed to submit reply till July 27. The chief officer has made Secretary Local Govt Punjab, chairman and vice chairman of the Municipal Committee Attock as respondents.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Jul-2017 here.
Secretary LG Punjab served notice
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus